I am a big fan of Pakistani bowlers, Malala tells Zainab Abbas

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousaf was left a little confused when asked to name her favorite player from the ICC World Cup 2019 that kicked off Wednesday.

"So many.. I can't pick one. But Hassan Ali, Shahdab and many more, I am big fan of Pakistani bowlers " she told ICC Insider Zainab Abbas at the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

Talking about the how the cricket has united communities , Malala said "I think what is incredible about the sport is how it brings people together from different cultures and backgrounds.

Responding to another question,she said "It is my favorite sport. I grew up with cricket. In Pakistan we play in our street our on rooftops.I remember playing it with my brother. It was part of my childhood.We still play it".

The girls education activist said she tries to play cricket in university too and intends to join women team.



