England vs South Africa: Stokes' spectacular catch wins hearts, watch video

LONDON: With his brilliant performance, all-rounder Ben Stokes dominated the ICC World Cup 2019 opening match between England and South Africa at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday.



The first day of ICC World Cup 2019 totally belonged Stokes as the 27-year-old all-rounder won the hearts of the cricket lovers wit his blistering performance.

He smashed 89 runs off 79 balls with the help of nine boundaries, claimed two wickets, took two spectacular catches and effected a run out of Dwaine Pretorius.

However, one catch that helped Adil Rashid dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo (24) in the 35th left the spectators stunned in the much awaited World Cup 2019 opener, receiving a huge applause from the World cricketers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) lauded Ben Stokes in a tweet, saying: "Ben Stokes has just taken one of the greatest catches you will EVER see!"



Stokes, back-pedalling and diving, held a brilliant one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Phehlukwayo.

The ICC later posted the video of the "one of the greatest catches", which started receiving the admiration of fans within no time.

England began their quest to win the World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener . They won with 61 balls left. Jofra Archer did the early damage with the ball, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.