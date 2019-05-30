England set 312 runs target for South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Hosts England scored 311 at the loss of eight wickets against South Africa in their opener of the World Cup 2019 at the Oval on Thursday.
Ben Stokes was the top scorer with 89 runs after South Africa invited England to bat first.
England Score:
J. Roy c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54
J. Bairstow c De Kock b Tahir 0
J. Root c Duminy b Rabada 51
E. Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57
B. Stokes ct Amla b Ngidi 89
J. Buttler b Ngidi 18
M. Ali c Du Plessis b Ngidi 3
C. Woakes c Du Plessis b Rabada 13
L. Plunkett not out 9
J. Archer not out 7
Extras (lb2, w8) 10
Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 311
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-107 (Roy), 3-111 (Root), 4-217 (Morgan), 5-247 (Buttler), 6-260 (Ali), 7-285 (Woakes), 8-300 (Stokes)
Bowling: Tahir 10-0-61-2 , Ngidi 10-0-66-3 (2w), Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Markram 3-0-16-0
LONDON: Hosts England scored 311 at the loss of eight wickets against South Africa in their opener of the World Cup 2019 at the Oval on Thursday.
Ben Stokes was the top scorer with 89 runs after South Africa invited England to bat first.
England Score:
J. Roy c Du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54
J. Bairstow c De Kock b Tahir 0
J. Root c Duminy b Rabada 51
E. Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57
B. Stokes ct Amla b Ngidi 89
J. Buttler b Ngidi 18
M. Ali c Du Plessis b Ngidi 3
C. Woakes c Du Plessis b Rabada 13
L. Plunkett not out 9
J. Archer not out 7
Extras (lb2, w8) 10
Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 311
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bairstow), 2-107 (Roy), 3-111 (Root), 4-217 (Morgan), 5-247 (Buttler), 6-260 (Ali), 7-285 (Woakes), 8-300 (Stokes)
Bowling: Tahir 10-0-61-2 , Ngidi 10-0-66-3 (2w), Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), Duminy 2-0-14-0, Markram 3-0-16-0