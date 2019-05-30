close
Thu May 30, 2019
The party begins: Watch ICC's beautiful countdown video

The ICC World Cup has begun in England.   The opening match  between England and South Africa is underway at the Oval.

As the  excitement reached new heights ahead of the World Cup, the ICC  World Cup Twitter account posted an adrenaline inducing  countdown video  moments before the match began  in London.

The video features captains and players of the ten participating nations  enthralling the fans.    

"The ICC Cricket World Cup where dreams are realized. Legends are made. It is the time to be a hero. The chance to be a champion,"   the video shows the captains as saying.

