The party begins: Watch ICC's beautiful countdown video

The ICC World Cup has begun in England. The opening match between England and South Africa is underway at the Oval.

As the excitement reached new heights ahead of the World Cup, the ICC World Cup Twitter account posted an adrenaline inducing countdown video moments before the match began in London.

The video features captains and players of the ten participating nations enthralling the fans.



"The ICC Cricket World Cup where dreams are realized. Legends are made. It is the time to be a hero. The chance to be a champion," the video shows the captains as saying.