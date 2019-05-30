close
Thu May 30, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
May 30, 2019

South Africa win toss, opt to field against England

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, May 30, 2019

LONDON: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl  in the opening  match of the ICC World Cup  2019 against England on Thursday at  the Oval, London.

England are hosting the World Cup for the record fifth time as they were the founding hosts, organizing the first three tournaments in a row – in 1975, 1979 and 1983, and later they hosted it in 1999.

However, this has been unfortunate for England that despite hosting the mega event for four times could never win the title 

Squads: 

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

