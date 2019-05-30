South Africa win toss, opt to field against England

LONDON: South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against England on Thursday at the Oval, London.

England are hosting the World Cup for the record fifth time as they were the founding hosts, organizing the first three tournaments in a row – in 1975, 1979 and 1983, and later they hosted it in 1999.



However, this has been unfortunate for England that despite hosting the mega event for four times could never win the title



Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.