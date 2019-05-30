World Cup 2019: Pakistan to announce squad for West Indies match today

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan is likely to announce its 12-member squad for World Cup 2019 match against West Indies to be held today (Thursday).

As per sources, the players named in the squad for today's fixture include fast bowlers Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

However, the first match of Pakistan in 2019 World Cup will not feature Haris Sohail, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain.

Moreover, either Shoaib Malik or Asif Ali will be included in the team.

Pakistan's 12-member squad constitutes the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohamad Hafeez, Imad Waseem, Shadab Khan, Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain).

Pakistan will play its first match against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday 2:30 PM (PST) for which a 11-member team squad is likely to be announced by the managements today.