Twitter introduces special emojis for ICC World Cup 2019

KARACHI: As the World Cup 2019 fever heats up with opening match between hosts England and South Africa today, Twitter Sports has introduced special emojis for the global cricket tournament.



The social media platform has developed separate emojis for all the participating teams and their captains.

The flag of the country appears when a particular hashtag is written and the picture of captain is shown when the name of skipper is mentioned.

Furthermore, the ICC Cricket Trophy appears with #CWC19 hashtag.