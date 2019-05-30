realme 3 Pro & realme C2: Price, specifications and all you need to know

LAHORE: Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, launched the Realme 3 pro, the brand’s latest flagship, in the provincial capital today. The speed king, realme 3 Pro, is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 4045mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 flash charge.

Realme 3 Pro also supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures. Realme 3 Pro comes in 2 variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at PKR 35,499/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at PKR 39,999/-in two exquisite colours Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. The phone will go on sale at and www.daraz.pk at 3PM May 30, 2019.



Announcing the launch, He Shunzhi, Marketing Head of Realme Pakistan, said, “With the launch of realme 3 Pro and realme C2, customers can enjoy the benefits of Power and Style in different price segments. In less than one year we have launched 8 products across 4 product series, and achieved 6.5 million fans. This has been possible only with support and love of our fans. In the coming year, we will continue to be the challenger and disruptor in global smartphone market.”

Realme 3 Pro Specifications

Flagship gaming experience

Built on 10nm process-manufactured Snapdragon 710 processor and Kryo eight-core architecture, realme 3 Pro can achieve a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The Adreno 616 GPU is the best gaming chipset that guarantees real visual sense, more efficient and advanced 3D image rendering. The X15 Modem guarantees smooth calling and data experience, and much faster download speed. With the Spectra 250 ISP, realme 3 Pro also supports super high resolution image capture and 4K video capture, along with zero shutter lag, motion compensated temporal filtering, and accelerated electronic image stabilization.

Realme 3 Pro comes with TouchBoost, an all-round in-depth optimization for touch control in games that helps in 1. Shorten system reaction time; 2. Shorten image frame response and 3. Prioritize the CPU support on touch controls. With TouchBoost, response time for character movement in heavy games can be 16.2% faster. Especially in PUBG, when using telescopes to aim at enemies, the response time is 21.6% faster.

The other optimization feature, FrameBoost helps optimize graphics on realme 3 Pro. It can detect heavy-loaded scenarios, and then boost the processor at a high frequency to keep the frame rate at a high and stable level. FrameBoost improves the frame rate by 38% on the realme 3 Pro.

Cameras for distinctive pictures

Realme 3 Pro follows the brand’s R&D mentality across hardware, imaging and user experience while significantly improving hardware configurations on its predecessors: the dual rear cameras are now an upgraded combination of a Sony IMX519 16MP primary camera + a 5MP secondary camera, with the primary camera's single pixel size being 1.22um and with large f/1.7aperture.

Realme 3 Pro supports 960fps/720P Super Slow-motion video-shooting to slow down the wonderful moments in life for more fun. This is also the first mid-range model supporting this feature.

With the multi-frame synthesis technology, multiple pictures with 16 million pixels can be synthesized into one 64MP Ultra HD picture with, with bigger size and more details. realme 3 Pro’s Ultra HD solution uses “pixel copies to increase pixels”, synthesizing more real pixels to produce outstanding pictures of better quality, even better than high-pixel image sensor shots.

With the aid of AI, multi-frame synergy and the anti-shake algorithm, the Nightscape mode on realme 3 Pro significantly improves the imaging quality in dim light. The Nightscape mode now comes with RAW format for more detailed adjustment.

To meet the user demand for better imaging effect, color and style, realme 3 Pro performs better in Chroma Boost mode. Using AI technologies, scenes in photos are recognized and optimized accordingly into a larger dynamic range, with more enriched details in highlighted parts and shadows, and more balanced exposure.

FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen

Inspired by racetracks in Le Mans, realme 3 Pro has 82 S-shaped curves on the phone back, running parallel through the fingerprint sensor, realme logo and rear camera. The gradients have been changed to the oblique direction, with a perfect blend of texture, lighting effect and colors.

Realme 3 Pro also comes with FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen that highly integrates the front camera, light sensor and distance sensor. realme 3 Pro boasts a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, super wide view, and much more efficient display of information. It gives users more visual immersion while viewing images and watching videos. Corning Gorilla Glass 5, more durable than others, protects the screen.

High-capacity 4045mAh Battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge

Realme 3 Pro is built with 4045mAh high capacity battery, that allows users to heavily use the phone. Through CABC (Content Adaptive Backlight Control), realme 3 Pro can dynamically optimize screen display, reducing the current on the screen and save power, extending the battery life by 5% and 10% respectively.

Realme 3 Pro carries the brand new VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology (low-voltage high-current charging approach*), with a 20W (5V4A) charging power that can bring a dying battery quickly back to life. Less heating and higher charging efficiency ensure that realme 3 Pro features the fastest charging speed and charges efficiently while handling heavy-duty tasks as well.

ColorOS 6.0 on Android 9.0

Powered by the latest ColorOS 6.0 system, realme 3 Pro adopts the borderless design philosophy and delivers a purer interface. Users can get information more efficiently when using the phone with an improvement in the overall visual quality to a more appealing level.

Realme C2: Price and specifications

Realme also announced another addition to its entry-level series, the value king realme C2. With a 6.1-inch HD + Dewdrop Full screen for an immersive experience, realme C2 takes forward realme’s signature Diamond-cut Design on the back. The phone is supported by a 4000 mAh battery, 13MP + 2MP AI Dual Camera as well as octa core 12nm Helio P22. Realme C2 2 3GB RAM + 32 GB ROM at PKR 20,999/-, in two exquisite colours, Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

Shine like a diamond with mega display and mega battery

The 6.1” Dewdrop Full Screen on realme C2 gives users more immersive experience while watching videos or playing games. Corning glass 3 enhances the screen toughness on the HD+ screen. The Diamond-cut design with 3-layer of paintings and pearl shining particles restores the changing effect from nature, like sky, starry night or waving water and is smudge free. Realme C2 will be available in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue.

The phone comes with a 4000mAh battery with a day usage assured without charging. The 2.0GHZ and octa core Helio P22 processor for realme C2 is capable of a long lasting battery endurance and powerful performance. Realme C2 will support an expandable 256GB storage with triple Independent card slot.

The well-customized AI dual rear camera (13MP+2 MP) are apt for more definite and natural photos with the Chroma Boost that can improve the HDR range and colours. Realme C2 will also be the first at this price to support a 80fps/480P slow-motion video recording.