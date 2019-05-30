Pakistan vs West Indies: Mohammad Amir doubtful for Pakistan's World Cup opener

LONDON: Pakistan spearhead Mohammad Amir probably won’t play in team's World Cup opening fixture against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as the pacer has reportedly requested head coach Mickey Arthur to give him more time to fully recover.

Amir had fallen ill during Pakistan-England series and could not play even a single game as the speedster had contracted chickenpox.

The fast bowler was in the playing XI for the first ODI at Oval but the match was abandoned due to rain after 19 overs in which Pakistan batted first. He had fallen ill ahead of the second ODI and missed the entire series due to what officials said was a viral infection.

The 27-year-old was initially failed to find a place in the 15-member World Cup squad, but the lacklustre performance of the bowlers in the matches against England forced the team management to go back to Amir.

Amir had been cleared to take part in the cricket’s biggest tournament in England and Wales but he is unlikely to play the Pakistan's tournament opener.