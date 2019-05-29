Sara Ali Khan’s candid family photo goes viral

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan always make headlines for her candid photos, this time her family photo has gone viral on the internet.



A family photo of Sara Ali Khan along with father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, stepmother Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan was shared on Instagram by her aunt and actress Soha Ali Khan.

Soha captioned the image it as “Like the branches of a tree.”





Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu, recently, celebrated his 36th birthday. Saif, Kareena, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi joined them.

Recently, Sara paid a visit to Kartik Aaryan's house and the pictures of the duo flooded the internet.

Sara Ali Khan and her crush Kartik Aaryan are in the limelight these days.