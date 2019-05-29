Sarfaraz and others spill the beans on their teammates ahead of ICC World Cup

Pakistani cricketers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik before the ICC World Cup 2019 gathered to let the cat out of the bag on some unknown traits about their teammates on Wednesday.

International Cricket Council (ICC) in a fun round of quick fire gathered captain of the Pakistan team Sarfaraz Ahmed, along with Imam-ul-Haq, Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik to dish details about their fellows giving a glimpse of what goes around away from their playing fields.

Regarding the player in the team to be the most obsessed with taking selfies, Sarfaraz patted Imam on the back while he had a ‘guilty as charged’ expression on his face; while Shoaib thinks all the team players love taking selfies.

Asked on which player is always the one requesting to upgrade their flights, all unanimously agreed on Mohammad Aamir with Hasan adding: “Aamir bhai asks for it every single time, but he never gets it.”

Imam, Sarfaraz and Hasan all thought Shoaib Malik was the one to enjoy romantic comedies the most while the man himself held all the ‘oldies’ to be more interested in rom-coms, especially Abdul Hafeez.

Imam went on to name Babar Azam as the worst roommate to have while Shoaib thought Wahab Riaz would be more fitting for the title.

Going further to reveal who googles themselves the most, Imam took Sarfaraz’s name whereas Sarfaraz took Imam’s name while on the other hand Shoaib gave it away to Babar Azam.

The trio were asked who is always the grumpiest every morning and amidst hysterical fits, all three declared coach Mickey Arthur to be the grumpiest.

They were then asked about the person in the team with the worst taste in music and Sarfaraz taking the lead stated: “Faheem Ashraf listens to the most pointless songs.” On the other hand Shoaib revealed: “Fakhar Zaman. His songs are always in Pashto so we never understand anything.”