Roaring crowd goes crazy as Sania Mirza pays yearly Ramadan visit to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ace Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has established herself as a sportswoman par excellence and has enjoyed a huge fan base ever since.

The athlete who has fans swooning over her always manages to keep steal the limelight whenever she steps out.

It was only recently that Sania paid a visit to the old city of Hyderabad in the holy month of Ramadan where she was received by a massive sea of crowd waving at her and chanting slogans of love.

They all had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite sports star.



Sania Mirza is currently prepping for her comeback in court after a maternity sabbatical when she gave birth to her first son Izhaan Mirza-Malik with husband Shoaib Malik.