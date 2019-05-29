Google News launches special World Cup 2019 section

The Cricket World Cup starts in England on Thursday with 10 teams vying to be crowned champions in the 12th edition of the tournament.

The whole world will be following the global cricket tournament for the next 45 days live on TV and on internet with major news organizations making special arrangements for the coverage.

To provide the comprehensive coverage to its billions of news consumers, Google News has launched a special section for the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Google News is a news aggregator and app developed by Google. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

The special portal comprises four detailed sub-sections: Overview, giving a complete picture of the event; Latest, which provides all the latest news updates; Schedule, which enlists the timetable; and Stats, where you will get the points table and other details.