World Cup 2019: India rout Bangladesh by 95 runs in warmup match

CARDIFF: India recorded an impressive 95-run victory over Bangladesh in their final warmup match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at the Sophia Garden on Tuesday.

Chasing a huge target of 360, Bangladesh were bowled out for 264 runs in 49.3 overs as nobody could make any significant contribution except veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and opener Liton Das.

Mushfiqur made 90 off 94 balls with eight fours and two sixes while Liton Das scored 73 from 90 balls with ten fours.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets each for India.

Earlier, Mahindra Singh Dhoni and KL Rahul hit centuries after being sent into bat by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza as India plundered 359 for seven.

Former captain Dhoni smashed 113 off 78 balls with eight fours and seven sixes while Rahul made 108 off 99 balls with 12 fours and four sixes as both added 164 runs for the fifth wicket partnership.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 47 from 46 balls hitting five fours.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each.