World Cup 2019: Windies thrash New Zealand by 91 runs in warmup

BRISTOL: West Indies defeated New Zealand by 91 runs in their final warmup just two days before the opening of the ICC World Cup 2019, here n Tuesday.

Chasing a difficult target of 422 runs, New Zealand failed to achieve it and were all out for 330 in 47.2 overs despite an aggressive century by Tom Blundell and a brilliant fighting innings by skipper Kane Williamson .

Blundell, the wicketkeeper-batsman, made 106 off 89 balls with eight fours and five sixes while Williamson scored 85 from 64 balls with eleven fours and two sixes as both added 120 runs for the fourth wicket partnership.

Tail-ender Ish Sodhi also contributed a bereezy 39 from just 16 balls with three sixes and as many boundaries.

For West Indies, pacer Carlos Brathwaite captured three and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen claimed two wickets.

Earlier, Shai Hope scored a brilliant hundred as West Indies piled up a big total of 421 runs in 49.2 overs after being sent into bat by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Hope made 101 off 86 balls with nine fours and four sixes and was ably supported by allrounder Andre Russell, opener Evin Lewis and skipper Jason Holder.

Russell struck seven fours and three sixes in his 25 ball-54 runs, Lewis made 50 off 54 balls with six fours and a six while Holder smashed 47 from 32 balls with three sixes and as many fours.

Aggressive batsman Chris Gayle blasted 36 off 22 balls with four boundaries and three sixes.

For New Zealand, left-arm seamer Trent Boult captured four wickets for 50.