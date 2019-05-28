World Cup 2019: Dhoni, Rahul hit centuries in Bangladesh warmup





CARDIFF: Mahindra Singh Dhoni and KL Rahul hit centuries against Bangladesh in their final warmup before the ICC World Cup 2019 here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, India plundered a big total of 359 for seven in the fifty overs.

Former captain Dhoni smashed 113 off 78 balls with eight fours and seven sixes while Rahul made 108 off 99 balls with 12 fours and four sixes as both added 164 runs for the fifth wicket partnership.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 47 from 46 balls hitting five fours.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed two wickets each.