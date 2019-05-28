Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 13 to kick start from September 29

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss that will start telecasting from September 29 and the grand finale is expected to be around January 12,2020.



According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan is returning as the anchor for the reality show for the 10th time.

According to report, Bigg Boss 13 won’t have any commoner. This season will only have celebrities.

Another report says though the contestants have not been finalized yet but speculations are rife that actors Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij and ex-MTV Roadie Navjyot Gurudatta have been approached.

The report quoting sources as revealing "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020."



For the reality show, the officials have already started building their house in Goregaon's Film City and ditched the usual Lonavla sets this time.