South Africa's Dale Steyn ruled out of ICC World Cup's first match against England

Veteran South African player Dale Steyn after failing to recover from injuries has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup’s opening match against England.

South Africa’s coach Ottis Gibson revealed that the pacer has still not been able to recover from the shoulder injuries he sustained t the Indian Premier League because of which he would be missing the first match of the tournament which South Africa will play against England.

"He is getting closer every day; we hope that if not by Sunday [against Bangladesh] then by the India game [on 5 June]," he stated.

South Africa will face the tournament’s top favorite and host team England at The Oval on May 30, 2019.