Sarfaraz Ahmed and other captains to meet Queen Elizabeth II ahead of ICC World Cup 2019

LONDON: All ten team captains of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be meeting Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday at Buckingham Palace.

As per reports, Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has touched down in London leaving the rest of the team behind in Nottingham ahead of the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II scheduled for tomorrow.

It was further revealed, that after meeting with the Queen, the ten captains will be headed for the ICC World Cup’s Opening Party before host team England kicks off the tournament on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in their clash with South Africa at the Oval in London.

Pakistan will play their first on the second match of the tournament against West Indies on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge.