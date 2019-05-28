ICC World Cup 2019: My heart lies with Pakistan, says West Indies coach Mushtaq Ahmed

LAHORE: Renowned cricket coach Mushtaq Ahmed who will render the arduous responsibility of mentoring West Indies cricket team during the ICC World Cup 2019 said his heart and soul lies with Pakistan.

The famed coach who has been an avid Pakistani cricketer in the past has come forth revealing that he has found himself in a difficult spot as he is divided between his professional duties and personal inclinations, reason being the first World Cup fixture between Pakistan and West Indies.

"I am with the West Indies team because of professional commitments," Mushtaq said, "I will try to not speak much at the team meeting before match against Pakistan."

The former cricketer also shared that he used to be extremely crestfallen and dejected when Pakistan used to lose against England while he coached the former.

"It is not easy to see Pakistan lose like that," he said.

Mushtaq stated that the West Indies team will formulate and adopt a pretty aggressive strategy against Pakistan.

"The team has fierce batsmen and its bowlers are most likely to deliver bouncers," he revealed.

"I do foster warm wishes for Pakistan but my professional commitments demand that I work hard for the West Indies team and coach them to the best," shared Mushtaq.

Pakistan and West Indies will face each other on the ground at the ICC World Cup 2019 on 31st May.