Ajay Devgn grieves as father Veeru Devgn pases away, Bollywood stars condole

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s father and veteran Indian director Veeru Devgn breathed his last on Monday after which a plethora of condolences and prayers poured in from all around the industry.

The celebrated filmmaker had been hospitalized in Mumbai after he complained of being short on breath and had also suffered a cardiac arrest which he was unable to survive and passed on at the age of 85.

As the news of the director’s death broke out, numerous Bollywood celebrities took no time to express their condolences and be there for Ajay Devgn and the grieving family.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was amongst the first few to arrive at the Devgn residence in Mumbai to condole, followed by Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt.

Numerous luminaries also turned to Twitter to express their condolences for the bereaved family.



Madhuri Dixit-Nene tweeted: "Condolences to the Devgn family. Hope you'll find the courage to bear this loss. Bollywood has lost one of the finest action directors and an excellent person #Veerudevgan ji @ajaydevgn."

Anupam Kher also rememebered the late director in good words: “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of #VeeruDevgan ji. Worked with him in so many movies. He was a great action director. To him him the safety of actors and his fighters team was of utmost importance. A kind man with a great sense of humour. Om Shanti.? @ajaydevgn.”



