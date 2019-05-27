Hania Aamir credits Alia Bhatt for her success in Pakistan's showbiz

Pakistan’s glam girl Hania Aamir who has surged as one of the top stars in the entertainment industry is often found being compared to Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt.

Addressing the comparison, the 22-year-old Janaan star revealed that she has a lot to thank the Bollywood queen for when it comes to the success she received in her career under a short span.

“Alia Bhatt had been one of the main reasons behind me getting a lot of projects. If any producer is in need of an innocent-looking, dimpled young girl then they know where to find me,” she revealed during an interview with Jang Newspaper.

“When Alia Bhatt becomes the face of any brand in India, then that same company approaches me to represent them in Pakistan. So I am very thankful towards Alia Bhatt and if I ever meet her in person, I would be over the moon,” she further added.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star also revealed during the interview how she ended up in the industry with her debut role in Janaan: “Entering the glitzy world of showbiz was a pure accident. I was busy studying and deciding if I wanted to pursue my higher education in the field of medical or business. And during this course I received a call from a producer and I went to audition.”

Speaking about her family she stated that she is the eldest of two sisters while the younger one is still studying.

“No one from my entire family has ever been associated to the entertainment industry. While my mother did have an interest in acting during her student life, she never turned that into a profession.”

Moreover, she revealed that from across the border, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor remain her favorites while in Pakistan she sees herself as Mahira Khan’s biggest fan: “Regardless of how well her film does on the box office, I always have to be there to watch the first show.”