Katrina Kaif makes startling revelations about Salman Khan, ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Hailed as Bollywood's barbie doll, ace actress Katrina Kaif has made exclusive revelations about her equation with close friend Salman Khan and ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.



In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina talked about her friendship with Salman Khan, and how it has evolved over the years.

"I remember the first film I did with Salman was 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' and that was my third film as an actor. I was new and trying to find my feet. There were also a few days on 'Partner' with Salman and Govinda who are the kings of improvisation. I was like, 'Oh My Goodness'. You feel out of your depth there. So now, with 'Bharat', there is so much for me as a person. Salman was already Salman when we did our first film. For him, he doesn't have the same feedback. When I came on 'Bharat', I came as a different person because the experience is the best teacher."

Salman can be seen pulling Katrina's leg all the time. To that she said, "He pulls everyone's leg. It's his personality which makes everyone feel comfortable. Everyone smiles around him." But she also reiterates, "I'm not a silent lamb. I give it back when I have to."

Salman also said Katrina can never call him a brother. When prodded, Katrina broke into a laugh. "Of course, he's not my brother. He's a friend but that's also about the humour he is known for."

Kat also went on to admit that she is a 'romantic person at heart' and said she 'believes in the beauty and sanctity of love'.

But she has created an example when she walked in and hugged her ex Ranbir Kapoor at an award show. Not just that, she also maintains a cordial relationship with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's ex and current girlfriends respectively.

The 35-year-old actress opens up, "I'm taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it's a good thing. I'm not trying to be saintly but it's always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I'm not doing this to make your life easier. But I'm doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel more lighter and happier when you don't hold on to any anger or grudges."

A lot of people might think that there's no space for a relationship but she rues, "Who said that? There's lots of space," she signed off.