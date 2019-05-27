Social media troll threatens to rape Anurag Kashyap's daughter, director files FIR

Noted Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has filed an FIR against a social media troll who threatened to rape his daughter Aaliya Kashyap.

Anurag took to Twitter to extend felicitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his landslide win in Lok Sabha 2019 elections and shared a screenshot wherein a troll had threatened to rape his daughter.

"Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter," Anurag wrote.

Taking action against the rape threats, the 'Manmarziyan' director then lodged a complaint at the Amboli police station.



According to Times of India, an FIR has been filed against the troll under sections 504, 509 of Indian Penal code and 67 of information technology act.

After the complaint was registered, Kashyap took to Twitter to thank the people who expressed concern and lent support.

The director tweeted, "Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR. Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process.Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now."



