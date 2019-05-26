UAE to enjoy seven-day official Eid-ul-Fitr holiday

The United Arab Emirates has announced a seven-day official Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for the public sector on Sunday.

A brief statement issued on Twitter said: “Following the directives of The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Cabinet announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the public sector will start on Sunday, June 2, for one week, with work resuming on Sunday, June 9”.

However, combined with May 31 (Friday) and June 1 (Saturday), the public sector will get altogether a 9-day long holiday.

According to the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department calendar, the holy month of Ramadan is likely to have 30 days this time, with Ramadan 30 falling on Tuesday, June 4, subject to sighting of the moon. The moon sighting committee will try to sight the moon on Ramadan 29. If the moon is not seen, the next day will be Ramadan 30. If the moon is seen, the following day will be Shawwal 1, the first day of Eid.

Earlier this year, the UAE cabinet had announced that both public and private sectors will have the same number of official holidays