Junoon to roll out Cricket World Cup anthem for the first time ever

Pakistani rock band Junoon's reunion after 25 years has brought great news to the country as the band is delivering back to back surprises to its fans.



After remaking old songs' videos and enthralling audiences with their one-off concerts, Junoon is now all set to charm its fans with a World Cup Anthem for the first time ever.

Junoon's frontman, vocalist Ali Azmat took to Facebook to make the big announcement.

Azmat wrote: "Am proud to share this news with you that Junoon is working together on a track for the first time in 15 years to support the Pakistan Cricket Team!"

The video showcases Salman Ahmed, Bryan and Azmat standing together.

Junoon's founder and guitarist Salman Ahmed said, "We have come together for the unity of Pakistan... Our cricket team will hold its head up high."

Meanwhile Ali shared: "In a video shared with the announcement, Ali says of the song: "This song is for people from all over Pakistan, especially those people who are marginalised. Pakistan also belongs to them."