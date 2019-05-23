Bakhtawar Bhutto slams PTI government, says ‘Sindh is not a colony’

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the elder sister of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has Sindh is not a colony and the federal government cannot come and take away hospitals that belong to this province.



Reacting to the federal government’s move to take the administrative control of three Sindh hospitals, Bakhtawar said, “Audacity of PTI selected failed government. Sindh is NOT a colony they cannot come and take away hospitals that belong to Sindh.”

She went on to say the federal government’s move is completely undermining 18th Amendment and a blatant attempt to undermine the Sindh Government’s proficiency.





Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the taking over of three key hospitals of Sindh by the Federal government and termed it as an attack on provincial autonomy.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said “the people of Sindh have invested billions of rupees on revolutionary improvements in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC). National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and National Health of Child Health (NICH) after these hospitals were handed over to the province under the 18th amendment.”