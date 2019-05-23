Federal government assumes control of major Karachi hospitals

Karachi: Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control has taken over the administrative control of three major Karachi hospitals that include National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of National Health services Islamabad, in pursuance of Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders and with the approval of Federal Cabinet on April 2nd 2019, three major Karachi hospitals are restored to federal government and placed under the administrative control of ministry of National Health services, Islamabad.



