close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

M. Waqar Bhatti
May 23, 2019

Federal government assumes control of major Karachi hospitals

Pakistan

M. Waqar Bhatti
Thu, May 23, 2019

Karachi: Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Control has taken over the administrative control of three major Karachi hospitals that include National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and National Institute of Child Health Karachi.

According to a notification issued by Ministry of National Health services Islamabad, in pursuance of Supreme Court of Pakistan's orders and with the approval of Federal Cabinet on April 2nd 2019, three major Karachi hospitals are restored to federal government and placed under the administrative control of ministry of National Health services, Islamabad.


Latest News

More From Pakistan