Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar face backlash after joking about ‘harassment’

Pakistani star Hania Aamir had recently taken over headlines for coming forth speaking out on issues of significance like insecurities, mental health and toxic beauty standards. However, things have started appearing grim for the star lately.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the Janaan actor along with her rumoured boyfriend and singer Asim Azhar could be seen making a joke about harassment which has sparked massive outrage on the internet.

In the video, Asim could be seen asking Hania to show a glimpse of her Instagram activity to the audience while she tries to hide her phone’s screen away from the camera.

It goes on to show Asim trying to record her face by zooming in to which she jokingly says: “Are you harassing me?”

“I’m just zooming in on your face,” Asim replies.

Soon after social media users started dropping comments condemning the two stars for making light of harassment.

