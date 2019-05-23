close
Thu May 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2019
'Ramadan in Makkah': Sisters Noor and Sara Khan perform Umrah

'Ramadan in Makkah': Sisters Noor and Sara Khan perform Umrah
Read More

Read More

Pakistani actress Noor Khan offers glimpse of her spiritual journey in Makkah

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 23, 2019

Pakistan's young TV actress Noor Khan has performed Umrah along with her sister Sara Khan.

Related Stories

The actress on Thursday posted a beautiful picture which shows her touching the sacred Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaabah).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhann) on

View this post on Instagram

Ramadan in Makkah. ️

A post shared by Noor Zafar Khan (@noorzafarkhann) on

Noor Khan was accompanied in this spiritual journey by sister and actor Sara Khan who is also a famous personality of the country's television scene.

View this post on Instagram

All said and heard. #Allahuakbar #secondUmrah’19

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by سارھ خان (@sarahkhanofficial) on

The sisters have lately been posting images from their Umrah on Instagarm with fans extending them heartfelt felicitations.

In an emotional post earlier Sara revealed her feelings about performing Umrah. She added that she performed all of them for her mother. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment