Pakistani actress Noor Khan offers glimpse of her spiritual journey in Makkah

Pakistan's young TV actress Noor Khan has performed Umrah along with her sister Sara Khan.
The actress on Thursday posted a beautiful picture which shows her touching the sacred Kiswah (Ghilaf-e-Kaabah).
Noor Khan was accompanied in this spiritual journey by sister and actor Sara Khan who is also a famous personality of the country's television scene.
The sisters have lately been posting images from their Umrah on Instagarm with fans extending them heartfelt felicitations.
In an emotional post earlier Sara revealed her feelings about performing Umrah. She added that she performed all of them for her mother.
