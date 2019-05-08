Ramadan 2019: Sisters Noor and Sara Khan commemorate holy month by performing Umrah

Pakistan’s celebrated sibling duo Noor Zafar Khan and Sarah Khan are commemorating the holy month of Ramadan in Mecca by performing Umrah.

The two smashing sisters turned to their social media accounts to post pictures of themselves in front of the holy site, in commemoration of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Dressed in all black and donning the headscarf, Noor captioned her photo: “Ramadan in Makkah,” while her sister Sara stated: “All said and heard. #Allahuakbar #secondUmrah’19.”





Soon after they posted the pictures, innumerable good wishes had started flowing in for the sisters by fans, friends, family and insiders from the industry.



Earlier, celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt had also performed the Umrah together after tying the knot last year in November.







