Pakistan weather forecast: 23 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday.





Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm) is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Larkana divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Barkhan, Khuzdar 09, Zhob, Dalbandin 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 07, Lower 02), Cherat 05, Pattan, Parachinar 05, Peshawar City, AP 02, Kalam, Balakot 01, Chitral, Bannu Trace, Punjab: Kasur 06, M.B.Din 05, Faisalabad 03, Mangla, Kotadu, Sahiwal 02, Lahore City 02, AP 01, Islamabad (ZP 01, AP Trace), Murree, D.G.Khan, Khanewal 01, Hafizabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, R.Y.Khan, Sargodha, Jhelum, Sialkot, T.T.Singh, Narowal Trace, Sindh: Larkana 03, Jacobabad Trace, Kashmir: Rawalakot Trace.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 44°C, Jaccobabad , Chhor & Mithi 43°C.