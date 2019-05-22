Pakistan weather forecast: 22 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip upper/central parts of the country tonight and may persist during next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places inKhyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan

Weather Forecast for Thusrday:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected in elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob and Larkana divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Kalat 13, Barkhan 03, Panjgur, Quetta 01, Sindh: Larkana 02, Moenjodaro 01, Punjab: Bahawalnager 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 44°C, Jaccobabad , Dadu, Moenjodaro, Hyderabad, Padidan, Chhor, Sukkur, Rohri, Mithi & R.Y.Khan 43°C.