Pakistan weather forecast: 20 May, Monday

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inQuetta, Kalat, Zhob, D.G.Khan, D.I.Khan, Larkana divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inQuetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (AP 51, City 27), Cherat 25, D.I.Khan 17, Balakot 07, Kalam, Kakul 05, Chitral 04, Dir (Lower 04, Upper 03), Mirkhani, Drosh, Bannu 02, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 33, Bagrote 07, Gilgit 05, Bunji 04, Astore 02, Punjab: Joharabad 17, Sargodha 11, Murree 07, Chakwal 06, Islamabad (IIAP, ZP 05, Bokra 04, Saidpur 03, Golra 01), M.B.Din, Noorpurthal 03, Hafizabad 02, Gujrat, Rawalpindi 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Garidupatta 08, Muzaffarabad 06, Kotli 03, Balochistan: Panjgur 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Rohri 43°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalnagar, Larkana, Moenjodaro, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur 42°C.