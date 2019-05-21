close
Wed May 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 21, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: 20 May, Monday
Pakistan weather forecast: 21 May 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is present over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas and likely to grip upper/central parts of the country on Wednesday and may persist during next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Sahiwal and D.I.Khan divisions during today evening/night.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inKhyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab (Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob and Malakand divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Balochistan: Zhob 05, Kalat, Nokkundi 02, Dalbandin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 04.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 43°C, Bahawalnagar, Dadu 42°C, Moenjodaro, Hyderabad, Sakrand 41°C.

