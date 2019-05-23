Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria's fascinating looks will tug at your heart strings: See pics

MUMBAI: Bollywood's newbies Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria looked thrilled in spring-like looks with a lime green dress during a photo shoot, seemingly giving a respite their fans from a scorching heat.

Their appearances come after Deepika's stunning red carpet walk at the Cannes 2019, wearing the same colour to have the applause from her admirers.

Princess Pataudi's lime-green charm does all the talking in this photograph. The actress has her make-up on point, even while she seems to be in holiday mood.







Lime green is quite in this season as the Bollywood Divas sporting this shade. Emerging stars Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday smashing this experimental colour, other Showbiz personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor too have sported this shade in various blends, combinations and outfits.

This dress with thigh-high slits on either end is embellished all over with sparkles. Sara paired it with a red printed jacket by Beg Borrow Steal and a belt by Zara.

Tara, on the other hand, kept it simple with just the dress doing the talking for her on the magazine.





Both looks are easily doable and by and large depend upon your taste, and probably your mood for the day. Even though the colour is largely a day choice, it’s silhouette makes it more of an evening wear.