Kareena Kapoor does not let Taimur Ali Khan eat at birthday parties

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently revealed that she strictly monitors Taimur Ali Khan's diet and only allows him to eat home-cooked food.

She is extremely conscious about her diet, and ensures that her son Taimur Ali Khan eats healthy as well.

"I am hyper paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that's also wrong but yeah," Kareena said while Saif Ali Khan said that he is occasionally allowed to have chips.

Taimur's diet consists mostly of healthy food cooked at home, such as khichdi, idli and dosa. Kareena revealed that she also makes a diet plan for him, which changes every month.

"So I sit on a plan also. Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn't like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he's got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl," she said.

Kareena also opened up about getting back in shape after giving birth to Taimur.

"I think that's a lot of hard work and dedication towards food and the gym. People thought I did it very fast but I did it in an entire year by following a consistent plan, which is normal," she said.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Raj Mehta's directorial debut ‘Good News’ in which she will romance Akshay Kumar. The film will be released at the end of the current year.