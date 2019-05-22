FM Qureshi, Sushma Swaraj meet informally in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj met informally during the multilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



The SCO Council of Foreign Minister's Meeting (SCO-CFM) was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, on 21-22 May 2019.



Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed the meeting with Sushma Swaraj and said “Sushma also brings with her sweets so that we talk sweet because she complained that we sometimes talk bitter.”

Qureshi made it clear to the Indian counterpart that Pakistan was ready for dialogues even today, adding that Islamabad wants resolution of issues amicably.