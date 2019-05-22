close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 22, 2019

Chairman BoI Haroon Sharif resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif has tendered resignation, Geo News reported.

Talking to Geo News, Haroon Sharif confirmed the resignation, saying he has stepped down on personal reasons and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Haroon said, “I, in my resignation, have apprised prime minister that I cannot carry out my services anymore.”

“I will quit the post following acceptance of my resignation y PM Imran Khan,” Haroon Sharif said. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan