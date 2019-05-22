Chairman BoI Haroon Sharif resigns

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Board of Investment (BoI) Haroon Sharif has tendered resignation, Geo News reported.

Talking to Geo News, Haroon Sharif confirmed the resignation, saying he has stepped down on personal reasons and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Haroon said, “I, in my resignation, have apprised prime minister that I cannot carry out my services anymore.”

“I will quit the post following acceptance of my resignation y PM Imran Khan,” Haroon Sharif said.