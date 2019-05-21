ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: SCHEDULE

The top four teams will progress to the semifinals and the final will be held on July 14, 2019.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be held in England and Wales from May 30, 2019 to July 14, 2019.

This time, in the first round of the tournament the ten teams will play against each other. The top four teams will progress to the semifinals.

The participating teams are England (hosts), Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies.

The tournament fixtures (All times in PST):

May 30 (Thursday): England vs South Africa — The Oval - 2:30 pm

May 31 (Friday): West Indies vs Pakistan — Trent Bridge - 2:30 pm

June 1 (Saturday):New Zealand vs Sri Lanka-Cardiff Wales Stadium-2:30 pm

June 1 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs Australia - Bristol - 5:30 pm

June 2 (Sunday): South Africa vs Bangladesh - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 3 (Monday): England vs Pakistan - Trent Bridge - 2:30 pm

June 4 (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Cardiff - 2:30 pm

June 5 (Wednesday): South Africa vs India - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 5 (Wednesday): Bangladesh vs New Zealand (D/N) - Nottingham - 5:30 pm

June 6 (Thursday): Australia vs West Indies - Trent Bridge - 2:30 pm

June 7 (Friday): Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): England vs Bangladesh - Cardiff - 2:30 pm

June 8 (Saturday): Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Taunton - 5:30 pm

June 9 (Sunday): India vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 10 (Monday): South Africa vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 11 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Bristol - 2:30 pm

June 12 (Wednesday): Australia vs Pakistan - Taunton - 2:30 pm

June 13 (Thursday): India vs New Zealand - Nottingham - 2:30 pm

June 14 (Friday): England vs West Indies - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 15 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs Australia - The Oval - 2:30 pm

June 15 (Saturday): South Africa vs Afghanistan - Cardiff - 5:30 pm

June 16 (Sunday): India vs Pakistan - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 17 (Monday): West Indies vs Bangladesh - Taunton - 2:30 pm

June 18 (Tuesday): England vs Afghanistan - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 19 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs South Africa -Birmingham-2:30 pm

June 20 (Thursday): Australia vs Bangladesh - Nottingham - 2:30 pm

June 21 (Friday): England vs Sri Lanka - Headingley - 2:30 pm

June 22 (Saturday): India vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 22 (Saturday): West Indies vs New Zealand - Manchester - 5:30 pm

June 23 (Sunday): Pakistan vs South Africa - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 24 (Monday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Southampton - 2:30 pm

June 25 (Tuesday): England vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 26 (Wednesday): New Zealand vs Pakistan - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

June 27 (Thursday): West Indies vs India - Manchester - 2:30 pm

June 28 (Friday): Sri Lanka vs South Africa - Durham - 2:30 pm

June 29 (Saturday): Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Leeds - 2:30 pm

June 29 (Saturday): New Zealand vs Australia - Lords - 2:30 pm

June 30 (Sunday): England vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

July 1 (Monday): Sri Lanka vs West Indies - Durham - 2:30 pm

July 2 (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs India - Birmingham - 2:30 pm

July 3 (Wednesday): England vs New Zealand - Durham - 2:30 pm

July 4 (Thursday): Afghanistan vs West Indies - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.

July 5 (Friday): Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Lords - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Sri Lanka vs India - Leeds - 2:30 p.m.

July 6 (Saturday): Australia vs South Africa - Manchester - 5:30 p.m.

July 9 (Tuesday): First semifinal - Manchester - 2:30 p.m.

July 11 (Thursday): Second semifinal - Birmingham - 2:30 p.m.

July 14 (Sunday): THE FINAL