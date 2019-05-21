Vivek Oberoi apologises, deletes disrespectful meme about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was slammed mercilessly for his disgusting meme depicting ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai, has extended apology and deleted the offensive tweet.



After inviting the ire of many for tweeting a ‘disgusting, classless and silly’ meme, actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted Tuesday “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.”

He went on to say “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies, tweet deleted.”

On Monday, the 42-year-old actor posted a distasteful meme poking fun at Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai's personal life.



In the meme, Vivek dug out Ash and Salman's old picture and drew comparison between poll results and the actress' personal life.

He took a sly dig, stating that once Aishwarya dated Salman Khan (referring to it as opinion poll), but later moved on to Vivek Oberoi (exit poll). However, she ended up marrying Abhishek Bachchan (the end result).