Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie the knot in December

Looks like we will have to buckle up for another big Bollywood wedding this year as the latest intel has revealed that Varun Dhawan will be tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year in December.

According to a report by PinkVilla citing a close source, a major wedding is presently under works with the two families having decided on a date already for the nuptials of the two love birds with the ceremony getting held in Goa in December this year.

"The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding,” revealed the source.

It was further revealed that the wedding will be a close-knit affair attended by only the closest to the duo while another one will be held for showbiz insider friends: “Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone."