Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan's cold war continues: 'She left to play the role of a wife'

The public feud that began between Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon as the megastar has taken a dig at the starlet indirectly yet again while seemingly taking the high road.

Ever since the Quantico starlet exited Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat at the last minute owing to her wedding with Nick Jonas, Salman Khan has not been able to let go of the grudge against her even after Katrina Kaif was brought on board to essay Priyanka’s role.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Salman stated that while many would leave their husbands to be part of the film, it is commendable that Priyanka left the film for her husband.

"While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film," he stated.

Further adding that Priyanka instead of playing a key role in the movie “chose to play the role of a wife, which is even more beautiful.”

“But Katrina is not playing the role of a wife and hence she is playing the character in Bharat,” he added.

"No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn't call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it's alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good,” he said responding to the question of whether he has talked to Priyanka after her exit.

Moreover, speaking about whether he wants to still work with her in the future despite the differences, he stated: “I would definitely work with her in the future. If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn't I work with her? I just need to love the story.”

He also made another snide remark, seemingly thanking Priyanka for quitting: "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"