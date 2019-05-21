Pakistan World Cup 2019 kit unveiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday unveiled the World Cup 2019 kit a day after it finalized the 15-day squad for the event.
The PCB tweeted a couple of pictures showing the cap and jersey bearing PCB star and ICC World Cup logo.
In the run up to unveiling of the kit, the PCB teased the fans with a Tweet saying " We are ready to announce something shorty, can you guess what it is?".
After sharing the pictures of the kit, the PCB asked the fans to "send your good luck messages to the team".
In a string of tweets, the PCB also posted a video of Pakistan players led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed inspecting the new uniform .
The Pakistan team's kit for the World Cup has no major changes compare to its official jersey.
Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019:
Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper, captain)
Asif Ali
Babar Azam
Fakhar Zaman
Haris Sohail
Hasan Ali
Imad Wasim
Imam-ul-Haq
Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Hafeez
Mohammad Hasnain
Shadab Khan
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shoaib Malik
Wahab Riaz
The following is the Pakistan cricket team’s schedule of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 matches:
24 May – v Afghanistan (warm-up), Bristol (d)
26 May – v Bangladesh (warm-up), Cardiff (d)
31 May – v Windies, Trent Bridge (d)
3 June – v England, Trent Bridge (d)
7 June – v Sri Lanka, Bristol (d)
12 June – v Australia, Taunton (d)
16 June – v India, Old Trafford (d)
23 June – v South Africa, Lord’s (d)
26 June – v New Zealand, Edgbaston (d)
29 June – v Afghanistan, Headingley (d)
5 July – v Bangladesh, Lord’s (d/n)
