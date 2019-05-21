This is what Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to address him as

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan whose close friendship with Katrina Kaif has opened about what he wants the actress to call him as.

During the promotion of the latest song Zinda from their film Bharat, Katrina was asked by a reporter about her character in the film. The reporter referred to Salman as 'bhaijaan'.

He asked,"We loved your camaraderie and chemistry with bhaijaan when we watched the trailer. Now we see this (Zinda) song, your role seems meaty yet supportive. So, what have you brought in the matter of interpretation regarding your character?"

Before Katrina could answer the question, Salman Khan quipped, "Inke liye [hum] bhaijaan nahi hai."

Soon after, another reporter questioned Kat that if she doesn't want to address Salman as 'bhaijaan' then which 'jaan' she should call him. To this, Bharat actor again cut in, "meri jaan."

After getting this response from Salman Khan, Katrina couldn't contain herself from blushing.

Katrina and Salman Khan were rumoured to be dating each other in the past.

The duo's sizzling chemistry in their films like 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Ek Tha Tiger', and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' has usually made fans swoon over them.

Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan in their upcoming movie 'Bharat'.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is an adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father'.

The film will hit the screens on June 5 and will clash with India's World Cup match against South Africa.