Mohsin Abbas Haider, wife Fatima welcome baby boy!

Famed Pakistani singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and his wife Fatima Naqvi are now parents to a cute, little baby boy.

The 'Na Maloom Afraad' actor took to Instagram to share the ecstatic news with his fans.

"Haider Abbas Mohsin has arrived," shared Haider in his post.

Upon learning the news, Mohsin's fellow friends from the industry extended felicitations on the start of a new phase in life.



Mohsin Abbas Haider and Fatima Naqvi have been married since 2015.

The couple had their firstborn daughter who passed away shortly after birth unfortunately.

Mohsin Abbas Haider has been quite vocal about his depression specially after his daughter's passing away.