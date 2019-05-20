Emilia Clarke bids emotional adieu to Daenerys after Game of Thrones finale

After one of the most popular series of all time, Game of Thrones wrapped up on Sunday night with its tear-jerking finale, the leading lady of the show Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen penned an emotional goodbye note for her fans.

Bidding adieu to her long extensive journey on the HBO hit show, Clarke turned to Instagram pouring out her emotions on a post as she parted ways with not just the show and the fans but the character she played that became a significant part of her life.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” she wrote.

"The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice,” she went on to say.

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.



"But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams,” she added.

“Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended,” she wrote as she ended the post.