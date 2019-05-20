Scarlett Johansson exchanges rings with beau Colin Jost

Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson is now engaged and the world is elated to learn about the ecstatic news.



After two years of dating, the actress has finally exchanged rings with her beau Colin Jost and it looks like the two are going to tie the knot very soon too.

However, no wedding date has been confirmed or announced as yet.

Scarlett is all set to marry Colin Jost, a comedian known for his role in 'How to Be Single' and 'Saturday Night Live'.

A source close to the couple said, "Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humour. Scarlett is very happy.”

The 36-year-old comedian will be tying the knot for the first time while it is Johansson's third marriage.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 34, finalised her divorce from her second husband, Romain Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year.

The couple has a four-year-old daughter together named Rose.