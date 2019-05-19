Maryam Nawaz thanks Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, calls him 'gracious host'

ISLAMABAD: Hours after attending the Iftar dinner at the Zardari House, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz thanked the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his gestures of respect and hospitality at the event on Sunday.

Having been inspired of the great hospitality of Bilawal, who hosted leaders of opposition parties at a Iftar dinner, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and expressed her gratitude to the son of Saheed Benazi Bhutto. She called him a "gracious host".

"Thank you very much @BBhuttoZardari for the lovely iftar, especially for getting up mid-meal & fetching me tea. You are indeed a gracious host. I hope this meeting will culminate into us becoming voice of the masses of Pakistan who have been crushed by inflation & incompetence," tweeted PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Sharing his pleasure, the PPP chairman also took to his Twitter handle to thank the leaders of the opposition parties for attending the Iftar dinner.

In his tweet, Bilawal urged the parties to shun the differences and focus on "what we can agree to get done".

It was a grand show as leaders of all the opposition parties gathered at the Iftar dinner hosted by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at the Zardari House on Sunday. All the participants were seen united to discuss the strategy to run a political campaign against the government of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The opposition parties termed the country's situation precarious, adding that the incompetent rulers are weakening the country and they have gathered as it was a national obligation to take care of the country.

