Opposition parties devise strategies against govt over iftar in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties gathered at the Zardari House in the federal capital on Sunday over an invitation of Iftar dinner and discussed strategies against the government.

Opposition leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others were invited for an Iftar dinner by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Amongst the opposition parties’, leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were included.

Reports citing sources revealed that the meeting was set by the PPP chief to unite opposition leaders on the same wavelength to contemplate over the economic crisis the country is presently going through.

It was revealed further that a discussion on holding a public protest on a large scale was also conducted during the course of the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan responding to the news of opposition parties meeting over iftar dinner stated that the economy is being used as a source of blackmail by corrupt political mafia.